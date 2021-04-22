XCEED Blockchain Technology Expands to Europe, Powered by Renault and IBM

After having been successfully tested at Renault’s Douai plant, the XCEED blockchain solution developed in collaboration with IBM is now further expanding in Europe and is available to car manufacturers all over the world.
Renault developed XCEED (eXtended Compliance End-to-End Distributed) as a response to market surveillance regulations that were introduced in 2020. This meant that automotive suppliers needed to find the most effective way to certify the compliance of all vehicle components.
This is where blockchain technology comes in. It’s basically a network that allows information regarding vehicle components to be shared among multiple parties and also tracked by each one. In fact, the biggest advantage of XCEED is that information can be obtained almost in real-time, regardless of the vehicle’s production date.
Considering that there are countless parts that go into the assembly of just one car, the ability to track their compliance in real-time is impressive.
“Hyperledger Fabric” is the framework that’s being used for XCEED, which is deployed in a Hybrid Cloud architecture, IBM being one of the cloud providers. However, each of the members is free to decide what cloud platform to use.
By using a blockchain-based shared solution, vehicle manufacturers and parts manufacturers can share important data in a secure environment and in record time.
“XCEED is a powerful tool for transforming the automotive industry by enabling operational excellence for the whole ecosystem, including smaller players that would not have been able to invest in such technology otherwise.” – said Odile Panciatici, Coordinator of the XCEED Project, Groupe Renault.
Renault collaborated with several other industry partners - Faurecia, Knauf Industries, Simoldes and Co?kunöz – to develop XCEED, which was then deployed together with IBM.
Now, Renault extends its traceability solution to partners’ plants in Turkey, France and Spain. And it doesn’t stop here, because XCEED is available for automotive manufacturers worldwide.
This is where blockchain technology comes in. It’s basically a network that allows information regarding vehicle components to be shared among multiple parties and also tracked by each one. In fact, the biggest advantage of XCEED is that information can be obtained almost in real-time, regardless of the vehicle’s production date.
Considering that there are countless parts that go into the assembly of just one car, the ability to track their compliance in real-time is impressive.
“Hyperledger Fabric” is the framework that’s being used for XCEED, which is deployed in a Hybrid Cloud architecture, IBM being one of the cloud providers. However, each of the members is free to decide what cloud platform to use.
By using a blockchain-based shared solution, vehicle manufacturers and parts manufacturers can share important data in a secure environment and in record time.
“XCEED is a powerful tool for transforming the automotive industry by enabling operational excellence for the whole ecosystem, including smaller players that would not have been able to invest in such technology otherwise.” – said Odile Panciatici, Coordinator of the XCEED Project, Groupe Renault.
Renault collaborated with several other industry partners - Faurecia, Knauf Industries, Simoldes and Co?kunöz – to develop XCEED, which was then deployed together with IBM.
Now, Renault extends its traceability solution to partners’ plants in Turkey, France and Spain. And it doesn’t stop here, because XCEED is available for automotive manufacturers worldwide.