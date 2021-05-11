X18 Tank Boat Is Ready to Conquer the Sea, Packs a Cannon and Two Machine Guns

After years of development, the Indonesian Navy finally launched its X18, aka Tank Boat, for sea trials off the coast of Banyuwangi, a town in the far eastern end of the island of Java, on April 28th. Equipped with a remote-controlled cannon and two machine guns, this vessel is ready to conquer the Indonesian waters.
Boat Manufacturer PT Lundin first revealed the Fire Support Vessel (FSV) design at the 2014 Indodefence exhibition in Jakarta. The project took form over the years in what today is called X18 or the Tank Boat. After years of development, the Indonesian Ministry of Defense purchased the vessel and launched the X18 Combat Boat program.
Based on an 18 meters (60 feet) long and 6.6 meters (21.6 feet) wide foil-assisted catamaran, it is designed to function in shallow waters with a one-meter (three feet) draft. Suited for coastal waterway operations, the Tank Boat has the ability to execute beach and river landings and insert or extract troops of up to 20 Special Forces or Marines. The X18 has a crew of six and can also carry a High-speed Interdiction for boarding and SEAL insertion.
The vessel is powered by two 1,200 hp MAN engines and two waterjets. At higher speeds, a foil elevates the hull, reducing drag and allowing Tank Boat to reach a top speed of 40 knots. It has a range of up to 600 nautical miles.
The CMI Defence Cockerill 3105 is the primary weapon system used by the X18. Built around a powerful high-pressure low recoil-force 105mm gun, this weapon system is fully stabilized, effective both during the day and the night. It can use a wide variety of NATO standard 105mm ammunition and it's capable to directly engage a wide range of targets at up to 5,000 meters (3,000 miles) range and indirectly engage at up to 10,000 meters (6,213 miles) range.
The 105mm is also capable of firing high explosive shells and anti-tank guided missiles. Additionally, the gun can be elevated to a 42-degree to deliver exceptional engagement capability in out-of-line-of-sight targets, allowing it to be engaged at extended ranges of up to 5 km (3 miles). A remote-controlled 7.62 – 30 mm cannon can be added to the Tank Boat. That's a lot of firepower for a boat that's just 18 meters (60 feet) long.
According to NavalNews, the sea trials will last until the end of May, with sea live firing tests beginning next month. The delivery to the Indonesian Army has not yet been determined, but it is expected to take place in September 2021.
