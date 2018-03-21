WRX-Bound Volkswagen Polo R Unveiled

The 2017 WRX series was won by Johan Kristoffersson while driving a Volkswagen Polo GTI RX, so the Polo was the car of choice for the new season as well. Only that this time the vehicle is called simply R and comes with several changes in terms of design.Under the hood of the R-tweaked Polo lies the same 2.0-liter, four-cylinder in-line, 570 horsepower engine with exhaust turbocharger and intercooling. Power is controlled via a six-speed sequential gearbox, while permanent 4-wheel drive insures optimum traction.According to the racing team, the most extensive changes compared to last year’s models have been made to the car’s front and rear ends. The engine cooling has been redesigned for better aerodynamics, while the rear wing is new, to help the Polo generate more downforce."The initial tests with the new Polo R Supercar have been very good,” said Johan Kristoffersson, WRX reigning champion.“The development department of Volkswagen Motorsport has done a magnificent job. As world champion, I am obviously particularly under pressure – but I don't mind that. On the contrary, I am looking forward to some spectacular and hopefully exciting battles with the opposition."The FIA World Rallycross Championship kicks off on April 14 in Barcelona and will continue for eleven other rounds held on three continents. There will be several premieres for this season, including the first outing of the series in the United States, in Austin, and the first run on the re-designed circuit in Silverstone.This season, 15 drivers will compete for the world title, including Sébastien Loeb and DTM champion Mattias Ekström.