Wrong-Way Driver Stopped by Police Before Entering Busy Road Blames Navigation App

Wrong-way drivers continue to be a major concern for authorities from all over the world, and no matter how hard the police try to stop them, some still end up on busy roads, putting the lives of all motorists at risk.
Fortunately, the police in Sourton, Devon managed to stop a wrong-way driver seconds before entering a busy road, and when questioned by the officers, he explained he was just following the instructions provided by the navigation software in their car.
In a post on Twitter, the Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team explains the driver wanted to enter the main carriageway of the A30 at Sourton, Devon but ignored the signs and went the wrong way after following the directions given by a sat-nav system.
A video included in the tweet reveals the police car approaching the van, showing that the vehicle was going at a rather high speed, therefore posing a major risk of a crash for the other motorists on the road.
Unfortunately, such incidents keep taking place these days, and in many of them, the wrong-way drivers actually end up on busy roads, such as highways, where the likelihood of a serious accident is substantially higher.
And what’s worse is that all these drivers blame navigation apps for the whole thing, though all of them ignore the road signs and trust the software in their cars blindly.
The way navigation apps work, however, doesn’t allow them to be 100 percent accurate when it comes to determining the location of a car and whether it is going on the wrong way or not, especially when the route they are supposed to use follows the same direction.
But once again, this is another warning that trusting navigation software blindly is never a good idea. Following the road signs helps not only figure out which way you should go but also prevent those awkward moments when you end up stuck in the middle of nowhere after being sent by the navigation app on a country road where your vehicle didn’t fit.
In a post on Twitter, the Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team explains the driver wanted to enter the main carriageway of the A30 at Sourton, Devon but ignored the signs and went the wrong way after following the directions given by a sat-nav system.
A video included in the tweet reveals the police car approaching the van, showing that the vehicle was going at a rather high speed, therefore posing a major risk of a crash for the other motorists on the road.
Unfortunately, such incidents keep taking place these days, and in many of them, the wrong-way drivers actually end up on busy roads, such as highways, where the likelihood of a serious accident is substantially higher.
And what’s worse is that all these drivers blame navigation apps for the whole thing, though all of them ignore the road signs and trust the software in their cars blindly.
The way navigation apps work, however, doesn’t allow them to be 100 percent accurate when it comes to determining the location of a car and whether it is going on the wrong way or not, especially when the route they are supposed to use follows the same direction.
But once again, this is another warning that trusting navigation software blindly is never a good idea. Following the road signs helps not only figure out which way you should go but also prevent those awkward moments when you end up stuck in the middle of nowhere after being sent by the navigation app on a country road where your vehicle didn’t fit.
Fortunately this driver didn’t make it onto the main carriageway of the A30 at Sourton, Devon. Driver was following a Sat Nav and got confused. Please take extra care, read the road and the signs, don’t rely on a Sat Nav. Ticket issued. 13315 pic.twitter.com/ESiDL47Rs7— Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team ???? (@DC_RPT) August 25, 2021