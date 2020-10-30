Write Down November 5th as the Pre-Sale Start for VW's Most Powerful Golf R Ever

The German automaker released the first official teaser image for the launch campaign of the 2021 VW Golf R, announced as the most powerful version in the series ever. The November 4th launch date was already known via VW’s social media campaign, but the company also wanted to share a little of the history of the flagship version of its Golf best-seller, and reveal that order books will open a day later.
Volkswagen has always catered to ever-more demanding consumers with the Golf – now in its eighth generation, and with more than 35 million examples already delivered.
So far, we have seen it present almost all members of the family - from the regular hatchback, to the GTI Clubsport, passing through the feisty GTI / GTE / GTD trio, or adventurous Alltrack in between.
There’s just one final mystery – the looks and technical credentials of the fifth Golf R iteration. Believe it or not, the flagship all-wheel drive play started way back in 2002, with the original Golf R322. Back then, displacement was still a thing, so it carried a 3.2-liter six-cylinder capable of 241 ps (0-62 mph / 100 kph in 6.6s).
Next up came the 2005 R32, still with a naturally aspirated V6 engine that was mildly improved to 250 ps. In 2009, Volkswagen kickstarted the TSI era for the model that became an even simpler Golf R (270 ps). The legacy of the 2.0-liter four cylinder carried on with the fourth iteration that reached the 300 ps threshold back in 2013.
Now we’re just days away from finding out what the fifth-generation Golf R will bring to the table (rumors speak of 315 ps, but we’ll see). Until the official unveiling taking place on November 4th (November 5th comes with the European pre-sale debut), VW is only saying it’s “more powerful, more dynamic, more efficient, more closely integrated, more digital.” And that it will carry “the most powerful version of the EA 888 engine series.”
