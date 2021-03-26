Mars House Sells as NFT for Over $500,000: This Is the Future

Wrenchmonkees’ Bespoke Triumph Bonneville T100 Looks Truly Magnificent

Custom Bonnies aren’t exactly a rare sight, but few manage to be as tasty as the one you’re seeing here. 6 photos



To be quite frank, it goes without saying this workshop’s machines mean business, so let’s take a look at another! This time around, the chosen donor was an ordinary 2009 variant from Triumph’s revered Bonneville T100 family – a hot pick for enterprises seeking to craft a unique masterpiece.



Within its tubular steel cradle frame, Bonnie carries an air-cooled DOHC parallel-twin mill that boasts a generous displacement of 865cc. This untamed fiend is perfectly capable of generating up to 67 wicked horses at approximately 7,500 rpm. On the other hand, the four-stroke powerplant is good for as much as 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) of feral torque at 5,800 revs. The engine’s force is handed over to a chain final drive via a five-speed gearbox.



As to



We spot a fresh headlight module and minute turn signals, along with matching blinkers and one neat taillight on the opposite end, where you will also find dual Bitubo shocks handling suspension duties. Additionally, the standard tail section has been removed to make way for a unique alternative that’s been fabricated in-house.



As to Wrenchmonkees' delicious warrior, Copenhagen's moto doctors kicked things off by manufacturing a pair of bespoke side panels from scratch to replace the factory components. Next, they went about installing rear-mounted foot pegs, while the bike's front end received a vintage-style fairing resembling that of a classic Ducati SuperSport.

We spot a fresh headlight module and minute turn signals, along with matching blinkers and one neat taillight on the opposite end, where you will also find dual Bitubo shocks handling suspension duties. Additionally, the standard tail section has been removed to make way for a unique alternative that's been fabricated in-house.

To round it all out, the Danish craftsmen undertook the painstaking task of upholstering a flawless single-seater saddle. Finally, the bodywork was enveloped in a classy British Racing Green paint scheme, while Bonneville's cockpit got treated to clip-on handlebars.