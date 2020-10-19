More on this:

Wrench Kings’ Suzuki GS450 Is the Pinnacle of Custom Vintage Glory

It may host a humble 448cc engine, but it certainly looks ready for action! 7 photos



This, my fellow moto-loving gearheads, is aftermarket craftmanship at its finest! Wrench Kings was founded several years ago near Utrecht, Netherlands. To this day, the workshop stacked up on several custom builds, and each of them boasts its very own unique personality. One thing’s for sure, these folks are no rookies in this line of business!In fact, let’s proceed with a closer examination of a spectacular masterpiece born under this firm’s roof. The project is based on a Suzuki GS450 and was completed back in 2016. This majestic entity should give you a clear idea as to what WK’s specialists are capable of achieving.As to the donor, it is put in motion by an air-cooledparallel-twin powerplant, with two valves per cylinder and a displacement of 448cc. At approximately 9,500 revs, this nasty animal will produce up to 44 hp, joined by 27 pound-feet (36 Nm) of twist at 8,000 rpm. The mill’s power is transmitted to a chain final drive via a six-speed gearbox.When Suzuki’s machine landed on Wrench Kings’ doorstep, the customization process kicked off with a complete teardown. GS450’s original subframe was amputated and a bespoke loop-style unit was fabricated in-house to take its place. The new subframe supports an LED rear lighting kit and on gorgeous brown leather saddle that keeps things looking classy.Next, the crew installed aftermarket handlebars and a pair of rear-mounted foot pegs from Tarozzi. They honored the bike’s suspension with progressive springs, while the brakes received a selection of modern components that’ll handle stopping power with ease.Since it matched the desired aesthetic, the WK team opted to keep GS450’s battery in its original place. With the exception of its fuel tank, the entire structure was neatly powder coated. Last but not least, the gas tank itself was treated to a stunning color scheme, consisting of a pale blue base and yellow accents.This, my fellow moto-loving gearheads, is aftermarket craftmanship at its finest!