Wreckreation Promises the Ultimate Open-World Sandbox Experience for Racing Fans

Wreckreation is the newest game from publisher THQ Nordic and developer Three Fields Entertainment, a studio consisting of Burnout and Need for Speed series creators. Described as an open-world sandbox experience for driving and racing fans alike, Wreckreation is not just about racing, but also creating courses and tracks.
One of the game’s most important mechanics allows players to design their own tracks and share them with their friends. The massive game world, a 400 square kilometers (25 miles) map, becomes a playground for drivers, as they can design from free camera view placing jumps, loops, obstacles, as well as construct tracks and off-road.
There will be seven different types of racing competitions: Drift, Air, Near Miss, Stunt, Crash and Time. Players can set records for all seven during their adventures in the MixWorld. Exploration is also an important part of the game too. As players drive throughout the huge map, they’ll discover vacant lots where they will be able to build structures.
Unfortunately, not much is known about the cars, except that there will 30 vehicles available at launch. We’ve also learned that the game will offer players the ability to pimp their rides with paint colors, finishes, wheels, boost flames, engine sounds, glass colors, tiers, manual or stick. More importantly, all of these will be available from the start.
To further enhance driving experience, Wreckcreation offers its own, old-school FM Radio dial featuring 16 channels, as well as the option to stream your favorite Premium Spotify playlist.
Wreckreation seems like a unique take on the racing genre, but how these different parts will come together remains to be seen. Both single and multiplayer experiences might involve a lot more than just racing, and we’re not sure how many players will want that.
The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but we do know it going to be released for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. If you’d like to follow Wreckreation, make sure to add the game to your Steam wishlist.
