Wreckfest’s New Classic Rally Trophy Tournament Is Something Special

While the latest update isn’t really a major one, it’s quite special for the folks at Bugbear Entertainment. Since it’s been 20 years since the launch of the historic rally simulation Rally Trophy developed by Bugbear Entertainment, the team decided to include a piece of that game into Wreckfest. It would be hard to add the entire classic racing game, after all.So, to commemorate the 20th anniversary, the developers added a brand-new track Rally Trophy tournament season. Of course, the new tournament comes with specific rewards like bundles for Boomer RS: Rally Trophy and Gremlin: Fiend.“To challenge the would-be rally drivers is a long special stage winding through countryside fields and woodlands, and with times clocking in at around 6 minutes the route is not only epic in length but also a unique experience for Wreckfest. What's best is that the track is also accessible outside the tournament so you can experience it also in multiplayer!”And that’s probably the only important new change included in this update. There’s one other addition mentioned in the changelog, but it’s related to multiplayer and requires some fiddling with the game’s files.According to the changelog, the update introduces the ability to prevent idling players from being kicked, but you need to use a specific server setting, so make sure to check the patch notes for details.If you haven’t yet played Wreckfest , the game is now available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, so unless you exclusively play games on the Nintendo Switch, there’s no reason you can’t pick this one up.