Used Cars UAE didn’t provide any details about the accident, but the carcass of the car speaks louder than a thorough description. From the missing A-pillars, windshield, and rear bumper to the passenger-side damage, this blue-painted ‘Vette is definitely an insurance write-off.The impact has been so hard on the mid-engined sports car from Bowling Green, Kentucky, that one of the rear wheels barely hangs on, translating to broken suspension and a damaged half shaft. It’s pretty safe to assume the dual-clutch box can’t be salvaged either, leaving only a few bits untouched.From the front fascia in its entirety to various interior trim pieces, the infotainment system, and engine, whatever salvage yard or auction house ends up with the car is certain to make a fast buck. Be still, these parts are in higher demand over in the United States than in the United Arab Emirates The fastest-selling sports car in America is available in two flavors in the Arabic nation: the 2LT trim level as a convertible and the 3LT as a coupe. Both of them feature the Z51 Performance Package as standard, which unlocks five more horsepower and pound-feet of torque from the V8 engine.Still listed as a 2020 model in the UAE, the Corvette is offered in 12 colors: Arctic White, Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic, Blade Silver Metallic, Shadow Gray Metallic, Torch Red, Long Bead Red Tintcoat, Sebring Orange Tintcoat, Accelerate Yellow Metallic, Zeus Bronze Metallic, Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic as found on the wreck, Black, and Rapid Blue.2021 models have already switched to Red Mist Tintcoat and Silver Flare instead of Long Beach Red and Blade Silver, and 2022 models are going to delete three colors in favor of three newcomers. More to the point, Sebring Orange, Shadow Gray, and Zeus Bronze will make room for Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Hypersonic Gray Metallic, and Caffeine Brown Metallic.