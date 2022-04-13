Wrapped Dodge Durango “HellKat” Looks Like a Golden Kitty but It's a Busy Bee

What happens when your 2021 model year-only three-row family hauler equipped with a 710 horsepower Hemi does not seem enough, anymore? Well, you could just send one out into the open with all sorts of mixed feelings, for sure.
The Los Angeles, California-based, forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have uncovered something that defies nature's conventions. At its base, we are dealing with the limited-production 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat that adopted the Charger and Challenger’s 6.2-liter supercharged V8 and believed that grocery getting is always better with 710 horsepower under the hood.
But this is not your average three-row family-hauling Durango SUV that you can road trip on the way to the nationwide dragstrip track-day events. It may be white, for most body parts, but according to the aftermarket experts over at Platinum Rollas (“Arizona’s premier custom car shop”), this is a Ghost Gloss Pearl Flip that we are looking at.
Well, excuse us for not catching that because we were busy ogling/laughing/dropping jaws (I said it gives mixed feelings, right?) at the Chrome Gold “HellKat” graphics and believed that we were dealing with a feisty kitty. Then, all of a sudden, after recovering from the initial shock, we noticed that something big was quite amiss. The audacious Durango SRT Hellcat also features “rally” stripes with a distinctive gold/black honeycomb pattern.
Suddenly, there is yet another dilemma. Is this a golden kitty or a busy bee? Just to avoid the growing headaches, we are just going to let you decide that and tell us in the comments section. Just one last highlight before we sign off and hope this quickly fades out of memory. Did anyone notice this hulking SUV rides lowered and with smoked taillights on a sparkling gold set of Forgiato Designs forged aftermarket wheels? Oh, and they are not even oversized as they are just “regular” 22s...
But this is not your average three-row family-hauling Durango SUV that you can road trip on the way to the nationwide dragstrip track-day events. It may be white, for most body parts, but according to the aftermarket experts over at Platinum Rollas (“Arizona’s premier custom car shop”), this is a Ghost Gloss Pearl Flip that we are looking at.
Well, excuse us for not catching that because we were busy ogling/laughing/dropping jaws (I said it gives mixed feelings, right?) at the Chrome Gold “HellKat” graphics and believed that we were dealing with a feisty kitty. Then, all of a sudden, after recovering from the initial shock, we noticed that something big was quite amiss. The audacious Durango SRT Hellcat also features “rally” stripes with a distinctive gold/black honeycomb pattern.
Suddenly, there is yet another dilemma. Is this a golden kitty or a busy bee? Just to avoid the growing headaches, we are just going to let you decide that and tell us in the comments section. Just one last highlight before we sign off and hope this quickly fades out of memory. Did anyone notice this hulking SUV rides lowered and with smoked taillights on a sparkling gold set of Forgiato Designs forged aftermarket wheels? Oh, and they are not even oversized as they are just “regular” 22s...