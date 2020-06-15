WoW! e-Scooters Ready for the Road, Priced from €3,750

The world of electric scooters is a very crowded one. There are so many companies creating such means of transportation that it is virtually impossible to be sure the choice to purchase from one of them was the correct one. And here’s another coming out into the world to complicate matters even further.
The newcomer to the e-scooter world is called WoW!, and was set up in 2019 in Italy. It didn’t take the Italians long to come up with not one, but two vehicles, and let them loose into the wild.
WoW! announced this week that by the end of the year two of their machines would be available to the public, after they received Euro 5 type approval. The two are called Model 4 and Model 6, and are meant for people aged 14 or up and over 16, respectively.
Both are powered by a middle-mounted e-motor that draws its power from two 36V lithium-ion batteries mounted at the sides of the rear seat. They bigger than your average e-scooter, and comes with things like LED lights and luggage storage capacity of 55 liters.
The Model 4 has a power output of 3.9 kW and a range of 106 km (66 miles), being capable of reaching a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph). The Model 4 is rated at 4.73 kW, has a range of 95 km (59 miles), and can reach a top speed of 85 kph (53 mph).
Charging time varies between 3 and 5 hours, and prices have been set at €3,750 for the Model 4 and € 4,790 for the Model 6.
“WoW! Effect has officially kicked off. Starting today, consumers, scooter sharing and delivery companies have new and performing vehicles able to meet zero-emission urban mobility expectations,” said in a statement Diego Gajani – WoW! CEO.
“We decided to conceive a new product characterized by a modern, elegant and original design capable of competing with the best gasoline engine scooters in terms of performances, comfort, dimensions and price.”
