Would You Pull up to Yankee Stadium in This Limited Edition Yankees Mustang

My mother is as die-hard of a New York Yankees fan as does exist. Much to the chagrin of my father and I, cursed forever to eternal misery as fans of the cross-town New York Mets. But I still have fond memories of the Old Yankee Stadium, not the least bit because of memories of my mom legitimately considering putting money down for a limited edition Yankees-themed Ford Mustang, thank the maker we talked her out of it.
2005 was a banner year for Ford and its then brand new fifth-generation Mustang. It was a better time than ever to market their new sports car with a partnership with baseball's most successful team. In an era when icons of the game like Alex Rodriguez, Bernie Williams, Derek Jeter, and more graced the lineup, the Bronx Bombers collaborated with Ford to bring a limited-edition Mustang that would be the envy of any parking lot at the old Yankee Stadium, known the world over as baseball's grand cathedral.
The special edition Mustang was christened with a limited production run of 60 cars. In the simplest of terms, these Mustangs were very standard painted to look like Yankees uniforms. With the teams merged "NY" logo represented on the doors in the form of a large graphical decal. The side-striped where the word "Mustang" usually resides now simply says "Yankees." The Yankee Mustangs were unveiled in July 2005 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Each New York, New Jersey, and Southern Connecticut Ford dealership received one example of the Yankee Mustang. Interestingly, promotional material was purported to designate these Mustangs as the top-of-the-line GT V8 package. In truth, all 60 cars were produced in the lower V6 trim with a 4.0-liter six-pot under the hood.
These Yankee Mustangs often sold at a substantial mark up for as much as $40,000. Not cheap, but worth every penny as people outside the stadium turn their heads and admire you as you go along. But what do you think? Is this one of the most gorgeous Mustangs of all time? Or are you a Mets fan, and this car gives you flashbacks of the 2000 World Series? Let us know in the comments down below.
