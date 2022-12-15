Would You Let the New 2024 Audi A4 Avant Scratch That Crossover Itch?

Audi is getting ready to bid farewell to the B9 generation A4, which has turned seven this year. The all-new B10 has been in the testing and fine-tuning phase for a little over a year now, and it promises to be better than its predecessor in every chapter.
Differentiating it from the bigger A6 is going to be tricky, as Audi is still a firm believer in the Russian doll design. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean that it is not brand new everywhere you look, because it is, both inside and out.
The Sedan and Avant versions of the next-gen Audi A4 will still share most of the design features up front, and both of them will get a new grille that was moved further down, and a larger central air intake. The five-door model has a slightly more sloping roofline, and you may want to ignore the taillights on the scooped prototypes, including the ones depicted in the video below, because they are provisional.
Previous reports have suggested that the all-new A4 family will get a few four bangers, with 2.0 liters in displacement, fed by gasoline. At least one diesel might be offered on the right side of the pond, where oil burners are still popular. Mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids will be part of the powertrain lineup, and the range-topping version, the RS 4, could get a PHEV too, in order to better rival the likes of the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance.
Expected to launch as a 2024 model in the United States, the next-gen Audi A4 should only be offered as a Sedan in our market, with the Avant – aka wagon – likely not making its way over here. Nonetheless, the jacked-up Allroad variant could apply for a U.S. visa, and that should be enough to make you reconsider buying a crossover.
