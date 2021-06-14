Would You Buy a Tesla Model X with Classic SUV Lines? Here's a Quick Peek

Humans Look Like Ants Next to NASA's Newly-Assembled SLS 'Megarocket'

The Tesla Model X is so weird looking that you might not have yet realized it's technically a coupe SUV, just like the BMW X6 or the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. 29 photos



However, despite the coupe-ish appearance, the design of the Model X has always been criticized, and not just by the so-called "Tesla haters". People with clear artistical inclinations have pointed out how the falcon-winged SUV has wonky proportions and, generally speaking, way too much fat. And when those doors do open up, it looks like a falcon that's found a full KFC bucket and went to town on it.



So, considering its looks are already questionable, why doesn't Tesla think about turning the X into an SUV with a classic shape, making it even more useful than it already is? You could even go as far as calling it the minivan we've been promised what feels like an eternity ago, though, to be fair, the rest of the world doesn't seem to experience time the same way



The thing with Tesla is that it doesn't seem too keen on offering a great variety of models. Plenty of people have been asking for a Model S wagon, for example, but to no avail. Wagons aren't S3XY, and Tesla is on a clear mission (



Since - despite what the stock value might tell you - Tesla is still a small-scale manufacturer by comparison to the industry's greats, it can't afford too much variety within its ranks at the moment. That means it must always go for the most appealing version of its vehicles, and despite a few examples throughout history, wagons rarely fit that description.



With the EV maker would have been better off ditching the coupe lines altogether and coming up with a classic-looking SUV. In support of his claim, he even sketches what that vehicle might look like, and thanks to the redesigned taillights and the mandatory lightbar, we were actually inclined to agree with him for a second.



Then, we made the mistake of imagining what this vehicle would have looked like from the reverse angle. Between the X's very good drag coefficient and short hood, its front end doesn't really have the same presence as that of an SUV, meaning you'd be much more likely to call this a minivan than an SUV. It has some definite Mercedes-Benz R-Class about it, and we all know how that model ended up in history's trash can, so as ugly as the current Model X is, it seems like



