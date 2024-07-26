Should the Montero Come Back to US if It Looked Like This Digital Mitsubishi Pajero?

While all other Asian carmakers thrived, one Japanese automaker barely reached 51k sales in America during the first six months of the year. Do you care to guess which one, or is it crystal clear like a three-leaf diamond logo, wink, wink?
When the second quarter and first-half sales reports came in for the various automakers working to conquer the US automotive market, most Asian carmakers posted glorious results – albeit with a few notable exceptions.
For example, Toyota is hot on the heels of General Motors as the American carmaker barely has a smidge over 100k sales ahead, and its luxury arm Lexus also fared extremely positively. American Honda, instead, noted that its namesake Honda brand jumped more than 12%, while the peeps over at Acura are still not out of the woods after dropping 13%.
The Nissan group was more of the same; the South Koreans from Hyundai and Kia balanced each other out with one positive and one negative result, and Subaru of America is a brighter Japanese star than ever, with a six percent increase to more than 322k units during the first six months of the year. Unfortunately, their ardent rivals over at Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) labeled H1 as a 'success' with a 12.3% rise compared to the same period last year.
We said, unfortunately, because they didn't choose their words carefully – no matter the positive empiric result, sales of just 51,130 examples can't be reported as a success, let's be frank. They are moving so slowly to try and rejuvenate the ailing carmaker that even the European 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is coming more than three years later than it was supposed to! As for the American plan to rejuvenate, Momentum 2030 is only kicking into gear starting with the 2026 fiscal year, which begins in late September 2025!
Obviously, the few Mitsubishi enthusiasts still dwelling around North America can't wait that long – and that's where the parallel universes of vehicular CGI intervene to lend a helping hand courtesy of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. More precisely, Philippines-based virtual artist Enoch Gabriel Gonzalez, known as enochgonzalesdesigns on social media, wants to give Mitsu SUV fans one CGI moment to rejoice a bit earlier.
More precisely, after previously cooking an unofficial, hypothetical revival of the Mitsubishi Endeavor as an eight-seat mid-size crossover destined to clash with the Jeep Wrangler, Toyota 4Runner, and Ford Bronco, now the pixel master has decided to resurrect the Mitsubishi Pajero – aka Montero for the North American market. The legendary 4x4 SUV bowed out with the end of the fourth generation in 2022 but could swiftly return as a mid-size rival of the newly reborn 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser.
The CGI expert's design project is simple and to the point – it's a modern Mitsubishi Pajero (Montero) with flush door handles and LED lights front and back but also a true member of the dynasty via the boxy design and numerous styling details, such as the integrated rear wheel cover. So, do you like it enough to hope that one day Mitsubishi will bring back the Pajero nameplate in response to Toyota and Nissan's rivals? Also, would you like to see it in America as a new Montero flagship of the current roster?
