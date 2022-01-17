Worn-Out Bike Gets Extreme Makeover From the Artist Behind the Gorgeous Wooden Boat Tail

Rapidly heading toward one million subscribers (not nearly as many as he deserves), Truong Van Dao of the ND Woodworking Art YouTube channel has gained a solid reputation with his wood crafting skills. Most of his fans describe his drivable, wooden cars as masterpieces that should belong in a model museum. And while so far, the Vietnamese artist has mostly delighted our visual sense with kid-sized four-wheelers, now he lets us know he’s just as good at restoring bicycles as well.

17 photos