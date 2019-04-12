autoevolution

World’s Worst 3-Point Turn, The “1,600-Point Turn”

Many British roads are too narrow for U-turns, so drivers have to adapt fast to master the (slightly more complicated) 3-point turn. And, while the latter takes practice to make perfect, there’s at least one driver who’s not making any progress at it.
And that driver is the protagonist of today’s hilarious video, shot by a witness at an intersection in Radford, Nottingham, U.K. According to The Nottingham Post, it was posted to social media, where it quickly gained attention for what commenters dubbed the world’s first attempt at a 1,600-point turn.

That phrase really does say it all, but you can also see the video at the bottom of the page if you don’t believe us. Commenters believe the driver was a woman which, let’s face it, isn’t that far-fetched actually.

She came down the street and found herself blocked by a huge trailer truck. Because she couldn’t come out at the intersection, she thought she could just back up and backtrack the same way she came from. However, another car was also parked on the road, so she ended up stuck.

In her attempt to make a successful 3-point turn, the poor driver must’ve made at least 14 tiny moves back and forth, which obviously didn’t take her anywhere. She only managed to get out of this very tricky (and quite silly) situation when the trailer truck moved and cleared the way for her.

As the same media outlet notes, had it not moved, the woman would have still been there to this day, making unnecessarily tiny turns taking her nowhere. And yes, we know it’s not cool to laugh at inexperienced drivers but, seriously, this one takes the crown.

The good news is that she managed to get out without damage to either car, and considering her inexperience, that’s actually an accomplishment.

