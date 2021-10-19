World’s Tallest Wind Turbine Stretches 918 Ft Into the Air, Will Soon Be Tested in Denmark

With offshore wind energy massively increasing in popularity in recent years, companies are now competing with one another in terms of blade length and megawatts. Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas claims that once installed, its V236-15 MW prototype will be the tallest and most powerful wind turbine in the world.
Wind turbines are growing in size from one year to another and right now, Vestas’ V236-15 MW offshore prototype turbine promises to be the biggest one so far. This monster of a device is 280 m (918 ft) tall, has a swept area that exceeds 43,000 sq m (over 460,000 sq ft), and comes with 115.5 m (379 ft) long blades.
Vestas claims the turbine will produce around 80 GWh/year, which is enough to power 20,000 European households. At the same time, it would displace more than 38,000 tons of CO2, which is the equivalent of removing 25,000 passenger cars from the road every year.
The V236-15 MW prototype will be installed at the Østerild National test center for large turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark. Vestas developed the blade moulds at its factory in Lem and the prototype blades will also begin manufacturing later this year, at the company’s offshore blade factory in Nakskov. The nacelle will be developed and assembled in Odense.
Vestas says it will preassemble and transport all the large components of the V236-15MW to Østerild, where the turbine will be installed for testing, sometime in the second half of 2022. The company will then collect data and obtain the certificate required for the serial production of the wind turbine, which is scheduled to start in 2024.
Vestas is not the only company to promise the biggest offshore wind turbine in the industry. Chinese company MingYang Smart Energy also announced its MySE 16.0-242 device, calling it the world’s largest hybrid drive wind turbine. It has 387 ft (118 m) long blades, a 794 ft (242 m) diameter rotor, and a nameplate capacity of 16 MW. The turbine can generate 80,000 MWh of electricity per year and is scheduled for launch in 2022, with commercial production also being set for 2024.
