World’s Slowest Express Train With Panoramic Windows Gives Luxury Travel a New Meaning

A lot of people are fascinated by the world’s fastest trains, and we always hear about some new train that boasts an even more insane speed than the last one. But how about the world’s slowest express train? Although it seems hard to believe, it’s equally fascinating as its opposite concept.
The reason why the Glacier Express was designed as the slowest express train on the planet is so that the magnificent views along the route can be thoroughly enjoyed. In a world of incredible speed, where everyone wants to get to the opposite end of the world with the speed of light, this majestic train in Switzerland is all about slow living.
Traveling through the Swiss Alps, from the world-renown Zermatt resort to St Moritz, the Glacier Express takes its passengers across 291 bridges and through 91 tunnels. The beauty of the Swiss Alps is legendary, so no wonder it required a slow-paced journey to enjoy it to its full extent. And there’s one more thing – this unique train is built with huge, panoramic windows, and additional glass inserts along the top, for an almost unobstructed view of the surroundings.
What could be better than admiring this spectacular view from these huge windows? Well, enjoying royalty treatment, in the ultra-luxurious “excellence class.” In addition to enjoying lounge seating with a guaranteed window seat, and exclusive access to the Glacier Bar, you would also “be taken care of” by a concierge who will make sure that you get everything you need, from delicious snacks to extra information regarding the journey.
Thanks to the Glacier Express being so slow, passengers in the excellence class can enjoy their expensive wine or cocktail in peace, as well as a seven-course gourmet menu. An elegant five o’clock tea, plus constant refreshments throughout the trip, are also included. Of course, whoever wants to benefit from this luxurious treatment, must be ready to part with hundreds of dollars. As Thrillist reports, customers need to book an individual ticket, as well as a seat reservation. For the excellence class, the seat reservation alone costs 420 Swiss francs ($460).
As hypercars and supersonic aircraft are taking over mobility, this unusually slow, but sophisticated train is offering a different take on luxurious travel.
