World’s Most Powerful Telescope Gears up for Launch, Will Revolutionize Space Science

The Webb Space Telescope (WST) is ready to take Hubble’s performance to the next level, with an even higher sensitivity and wider wavelength range. We can expect some amazing developments in infrared space science, as this powerful telescope gets ready to start its mission.
A true international achievement, WST is developed jointly by the U.S., European, and Canadian space agencies. Its purpose, as Hubble’s successor, is to study the oldest stars in the Universe and expand our knowledge on how they evolved. To do that, it’s equipped with four scientific instruments, two of which are being developed in Europe.
The Near InfraRed Spectrograph (NIRSpec), which is basically a “super eye”, was built by Airbus, in Germany. This 440-pound (200 kg) instrument is able to measure at least 100 objects (such as stars) at the same time, with extremely high sensitivity and resolution. This will allow scientists to study in detail how galaxies were formed, and to study planets that are orbiting other stars than the Sun, looking for important molecules, like water.
The Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) will be able to “see” the first generations of galaxies and study the birth of new planets. This is possible thanks to its mid-infrared wavelength band, ranging from 5 to 28.3 microns.
The Webb Telescope has arrived at its final destination, before launch. At the European space port in Kourou, French Guiana, it will undergo a series of functional tests. The launch is set for December 18, on the Ariane 5 launcher. Webb’s final destination is the Lagrange point L2, located about 930,000 miles (1.5 million km) away from Earth. As Airbus points out, that’s equivalent to four times the distance to the Moon.
Airbus will support the NIRSpec instrument throughout Webb’s entire mission, from the moment the instrument is turned on until the commissioning ends.
