World’s Most Powerful Magnet Can Lift an Aircraft Carrier Six Feet Into the Air

Just as the ancient civilizations built the most unbelievable worship temples and idols, we are now creating something just as powerful, a “Sun on Earth” that will forever transform the way we obtain energy.
If science is the new religion, then hydrogen fusion is like a sacred ceremony. Unlike any other project, the creation of a machine that can replicate the fusion power of the Sun, has brought together countries from the whole world, including the U.S., China, Japan, Korea, India, Russia, the UK, the European Union members and Switzerland. Together, they are funding and developing ITER Tokamak, the machine that will demonstrate that we can create hydrogen fusion in a controlled environment, which would profoundly change the world’s energetic future.
This modern-age idol in the form of a machine needs a beating heart, so that it can come to life. Called the Central Solenoid, this heart is the largest of ITER’s magnets, which is currently being build and will be comprised of a total of 6 modules. Then, it will be 59 feet (18 meters) tall and 14 feet (4.25 meters) wide. And it will weight no less than 1,000 tons.
A powerful god-like machine needs a powerful heart. It’s hard to imagine, but the Central Solenoid has such a powerful magnetic force that it can lift an aircraft carrier 6 feet (2 meters) into the air. Its magnetic field of 13 Tesla is about 280,000 times more powerful than the earth’s magnetic field. And the support structures that are being built for it have to withstand forces twice as strong as a rocket’s lift-off thrust.
As part of the U.S.’s contribution to ITER, the world’s most powerful magnet, the Central Solenoid, is being built by General Atomics. It took 10 years to get it from the initial design to the current development stage.The first module completed its final testing earlier this year and is now ready to be shipped to southern France, where ITER is being built.
The second module will be shipped later this summer, with four more modules and a spare one also being at various stages of fabrication.
This modern-age idol in the form of a machine needs a beating heart, so that it can come to life. Called the Central Solenoid, this heart is the largest of ITER’s magnets, which is currently being build and will be comprised of a total of 6 modules. Then, it will be 59 feet (18 meters) tall and 14 feet (4.25 meters) wide. And it will weight no less than 1,000 tons.
A powerful god-like machine needs a powerful heart. It’s hard to imagine, but the Central Solenoid has such a powerful magnetic force that it can lift an aircraft carrier 6 feet (2 meters) into the air. Its magnetic field of 13 Tesla is about 280,000 times more powerful than the earth’s magnetic field. And the support structures that are being built for it have to withstand forces twice as strong as a rocket’s lift-off thrust.
As part of the U.S.’s contribution to ITER, the world’s most powerful magnet, the Central Solenoid, is being built by General Atomics. It took 10 years to get it from the initial design to the current development stage.The first module completed its final testing earlier this year and is now ready to be shipped to southern France, where ITER is being built.
The second module will be shipped later this summer, with four more modules and a spare one also being at various stages of fabrication.