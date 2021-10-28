World’s First Smart Solar RV Awning Is Here. Ready for Limitless Off-Grid Adventures?

All RVs need an awning and solar power, so why not combine these two? This simple, ingenious idea led to the creation of Xpanse, a solar awning that boasts about being the first of its kind in the world. And it’s smart, too.
You can’t really talk about off-grid adventures when your RV’s energy resources are limited. But solar power could be the answer for extended autonomy when it comes to camping and off-road trips. California-based Xponent Power brought together specialists from the RV industry and the solar power industry, who came up with this innovative solution that can help outdoor enthusiasts enjoy more time on the road.
Xpanse combines the properties of a conventional awning, with those of solar panels. With most vans having limited rooftop space for additional solar panels, this is an effective way of getting more energy, while also providing shade. This solar awning is compatible with most vehicles, can be installed on either side, and it also works perfectly with the charge controllers, batteries, and inverters that are used in standard solar installations.
The main benefit is that you can get over 1,000 W of additional power, without using extra space or any generators. The awning is also easy to use, with the simple push of a button, and durable. Also, compared to conventional awnings, it’s high wind-resistant, thanks to its design that creates small gaps, so that the wind can pass through. So, unlike typical awnings that need to be shut down when the wind intensifies, Xpanse can stay open and continue to produce power.
This solar awning is also intelligent – if the weather gets bad, it “knows” how to retract itself automatically, so that you don’t have to worry about that.
Soon enough, you might find the Xpanse solar awning as a pre-installed option on new RVs, as the company is currently in talks with various manufacturers, to make that happen.
The newly-launched Xpanse solar awning is available for pre-order, with a $10,000 price tag, but the manufacturer is also offering a 25% discount, until November 15.
