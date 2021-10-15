World’s First Robot Car Racing Series Adds NFT Assets to Its Mixed Reality Universe

It may sound like a contradiction, but the second season of the world’s first racing series for robot cars is a real-life video game. Not only are full-size driverless cars racing against each other, but there are also virtual reality elements thrown into the mix, providing a unique experience for the international teams who are participating.
Roborace premiered in 2019, with the Alpha series, comprised of six events that enjoyed a huge success, judging by the millions of views across various channels. Basically, coding teams from different countries are competing against each other, by remotely controlling the robot cars that are driving on a real race track.
And, if you think that Roborace is not as thrilling as a regular race, guess again, because it smashed the world record for the fastest autonomous car in the world – the Robocar reached almost 176 mph (283 kph).
The second season, or Beta series, added even more excitement, with the “Roborace Metaverse”, a mixed reality where the real world blends with gaming-inspired elements. Now, by turning these elements into sellable NFT assets, we can agree that Roborace is a video game playing out in the real world. This came about through a collaboration with Wakkata, a blockchain developed by VR startup Sensorium.
Various objects that have to be avoided or collected, or various conditions on the track that require certain adjustments, are all virtual elements that the robot cars perceive as real, and respond accordingly. For every race in the Beta series, the visual representation of these elements is new, and when the mission is accomplished, fans can buy these objects as NFT assets.
Plus, Wakkata brings the latest technological advancements in blockchain, with NFTs that are upgradable, time-limited and non-hashed.
Currently, the races are closed for the public for safety reasons, but covered via Livestream. With this interesting expansion of the Roborace Metaverse, the futuristic racing series is likely to gain even more popularity across the Globe.
