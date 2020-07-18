World’s First Private Icebreaker La Datcha Is Out to Sea

The cruise industry will probably never be the same again after 2020, but if you’re a billionaire, you don’t have to worry about that. Chartering a superyacht is the rich version of going on a cruise, and the list of options is now bigger.
La Datcha, the world’s first private icebreaker, was launched last week. La Datcha is a luxury crossover vessel, an expedition ship made for global cruising that doesn’t lack any of the amenities you usually find on a superyacht.
Commissioned by Russian banker Oleg Tinkov, who also had a say in its design, La Datcha is nearing completion with Damen Yachting. SuperYacht Times reports that it was launched at sea and will be moved to Damen Yachting’s City facility for final fittings, before being officially delivered to the owner in September this year.
Tinkov, as we reported in a previous story, only plans to use the explorer for 20 weeks a year, so he’s chartering it the rest of the time with Edmiston Yachts. Costing an estimated $100 million to build, renting La Datcha will set you back $824,500 a week before fuel and provisions.
For this kind of money, you get the best kind of experience – obviously. La Datcha is a 252-foot (77-meter) Ice Class vessel, and elegant and capable in equal measure. With accommodation for 12 guests (in six staterooms, including two master cabins and one VIP suite) and 35 staff, it was designed as a “floating chalet” at Tinkov’s specification, with 40-day autonomy.
It has every amenity possible, from a fully-equipped gym to a jacuzzi and observation lounge. However, it stands out for the most impressive array of watertoys and exploring gear, in addition to two operational helicopters that will be stored in a dedicated hangar. Two beach lander tenders, two expedition RIBs, two snow scooters, a three-person submersible and a dive center with its own decompression chamber are at the top of that list.
