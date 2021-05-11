World’s First Electric Seaglider Will Cruise the Seas at 180 MPH

The Cobra Project Is a Mad Max-Style Superyacht With Recycled Jumbo Jet Engines

The Seaglider is Regent’s new project that promises to combine the technology, speed, and comfort of an aircraft with the convenience and affordability of a boat, as stated in a recent press release (attached below the article). This hybrid vehicle will be an all-electric flying machine capable of reaching speeds of 180 mph (approximately 290 kph). It will be suitable for both passenger transportation and cargo.The Seaglider will use the wing-in-ground effect and fly at low altitudes, staying within one wingspan of the surface of the water. It will have double the range of an electric aircraft, promising to cover 180 miles (290 km) at the aforementioned speed, with the existing battery technology. But Regent hopes routes will extend to up to 500 miles (805 km), with next-gen batteries.Also, with the Seaglider being fully electric , it means it will also be a clean, zero-emissions vehicle.This flying machine will slowly depart the dock and initially operate at only 20-45 mph (32-72 kph) on a hydrofoil, which ensures a higher degree of comfort for its passengers. Its speed will only increase once it reaches open water.The Seaglider has already received $465 million in preorders from airlines and ferry companies alike. Both sides are pleased with the Seaglider, with the former appreciating its reduced costs and the latter its high-speed.Regent is backed in this bold project by major investors such as billionaire Mark Cuban (owner of the Dallas Mavericks), Relativity Space founder Jordan Noone, and Fitbit founder James Park, to name just a few.Regent is a Boston-based company founded by Billy Thalheimer and Mike Klinker, both MIT-trained engineers with work experience for Boeing. The Seaglider is expected to take its first passengers on board in 2025.

