World, This Once-Stunning 1961 Chevrolet Impala Needs Your Help, Everything Is There

The first time the world heard about the Impala (the car, obviously) was in 1956, when Chevrolet presented the very first concept. It took the company just two years to begin mass production, though at first, the Impala was only offered as the top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air.
The new nameplate, however, was extremely successful, so its ascension took everybody by surprise. It became a stand-alone series in 1959, while in 1961, it was already at its third generation.
A closer look at the 1961 Impala is what anyone can get by checking out this beautiful example that someone published on Craigslist earlier this week.
It’s not a perfect-10 Impala, that’s for sure, but on the other hand, it’s one of the most intriguing projects we’ve seen in a very long time.
While we’re not being told how original the car continues to be, everything is still there. That’s right, this Impala is still complete, and while it needs to get a second chance, refreshing the car appears to be a rather easy project.
For example, the floor pans and the trunk do require some attention, which isn’t necessarily surprising given these are the areas that are typically invaded by rust, but on the other hand, the car still has all the trim.
The engine hiding under the hood is the base V8 that was available on the 1961 Impala: a 283 (4.7-liter) still running and driving properly, and it is paired with an automatic transmission.
At first glance, this Impala is quite an easy project, but interested buyers are recommended to pay a visit to the owner in Los Angeles and see the car in person.
The pricing seems to make a lot of sense given its solid shape, as the owner is willing to let go of this Impala for $22,000.
