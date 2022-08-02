World's Top Drifters Are Going Head to Head in Washington This Week at FD Round 6

This race used to go by the name of "Breaking Point", at least up until 2010 when it was changed to the "Throwdown". Back in 2008, Rhys Millen was still competing in FD and won the race driving his Pontiac Solstice. But he would only take third overall that year, as Samuel Hubinette was second and Tanner Foust took top honors.
Chris Forsberg won the race in 2009, and he also took home his first Championship title that same year. Looking at the list of drivers that have been victorious at the FD event in Evergreen Speedway, it looks something like this:
Just four of those drivers are still actively competing in the series these days: Forsberg, Aasbo, Backchis, and Denofa. Forsberg has three titles to his name, which he scored in 2009, 2014, and 2016. Aasbo is closely behind with two titles, one in 2015 and one in 2021.
But both Backchis and Denofa are still looking forward to their first season victory after more than a decade of going sideways. They will be fighting hard this weekend to secure more vital points for their ongoing race for the championship.
As of now, Matt Field is leading the championship with a total of 415 points even though he hasn't won any races this year. Meanwhile, Aasbo and Tuerck are right behind him with one victory each. From a mathematical point of view, there is still a long way to go before anyone can make any accurate predictions as to who will be crowned Formula Drift champion this year.
With a total of three races left, there are just over 300 points that are still up for grabs. Kyle Mohan is still driving a rotary and he is down in P34, some 293 points behind Matt Field. This kind of situation does put a lot of pressure on the drivers, but it's good for the fans watching the series.
As opposed to the FD event in July, this one will be dedicated to the Pro drivers only. That means it will kick off on Friday, August the 5th. The venue will be open to the public starting at 11 AM PDT. After practice and warm-up in the afternoon, drivers will be going through the qualifying session.
Tickets for both days will set you back $55, while kids can get in for free. We'll be reporting back with more info from the race as it unfolds. And we'll also give you an inside perspective from one of the main judges, Ryan Lanteigne. Until then, you can enjoy some action from last year's event below:
Chris Forsberg won the race in 2009, and he also took home his first Championship title that same year. Looking at the list of drivers that have been victorious at the FD event in Evergreen Speedway, it looks something like this:
- Tanner Foust in 2010,
- Daijiro Yoshihara in 2011
- Vaughn Gittin Jr. in 2012 and both 2020 rounds
- Chris Forsberg with another success in 2013
- Darren McNamara in 2014, Fredric Aasbo in 2015
- Aurimas Backchis in 2016
- James Deane in 2017 and 2018
- Piotr Wiecek in 2019
- Chelsea Denofa in 2021
Just four of those drivers are still actively competing in the series these days: Forsberg, Aasbo, Backchis, and Denofa. Forsberg has three titles to his name, which he scored in 2009, 2014, and 2016. Aasbo is closely behind with two titles, one in 2015 and one in 2021.
But both Backchis and Denofa are still looking forward to their first season victory after more than a decade of going sideways. They will be fighting hard this weekend to secure more vital points for their ongoing race for the championship.
As of now, Matt Field is leading the championship with a total of 415 points even though he hasn't won any races this year. Meanwhile, Aasbo and Tuerck are right behind him with one victory each. From a mathematical point of view, there is still a long way to go before anyone can make any accurate predictions as to who will be crowned Formula Drift champion this year.
With a total of three races left, there are just over 300 points that are still up for grabs. Kyle Mohan is still driving a rotary and he is down in P34, some 293 points behind Matt Field. This kind of situation does put a lot of pressure on the drivers, but it's good for the fans watching the series.
As opposed to the FD event in July, this one will be dedicated to the Pro drivers only. That means it will kick off on Friday, August the 5th. The venue will be open to the public starting at 11 AM PDT. After practice and warm-up in the afternoon, drivers will be going through the qualifying session.
Tickets for both days will set you back $55, while kids can get in for free. We'll be reporting back with more info from the race as it unfolds. And we'll also give you an inside perspective from one of the main judges, Ryan Lanteigne. Until then, you can enjoy some action from last year's event below: