World's Top Drifters Are Going Head to Head in Washington This Week at FD Round 6

It feels like the 2022 Formula Drift season just started a few days ago, in Long Beach. And yet here we are, getting ready for Round 6! After Kazuya Taguchi scored his maiden win in Saint Louis about two weeks ago, drivers are now headed to Monroe, Washington. Evergreen Speedway has been part of the calendar since the early days of the series and there are just two events left for 2022 after this one is over.