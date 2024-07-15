World's Most Highly Optioned 1969 Dodge HEMI Daytona Is Up for Sale

In May 2022, a Dark Green 1969 Dodge HEMI Daytona sold for $1.32 million, setting a new record for the nameplate. Some eight months later, the world's lowest-mileage HEMI Daytona crossed the block and broke the record by $110,00. Come August 2024, the Dark Green "winged warrior" is going under the hammer again and could reclaim its title as the most expensive Daytona in history.
Set to hit the stage at Mecum's Monterey 2024 auction marathon (August 15-17), the HEMI-powered Mopar looks just as fresh as it did two years ago. And that's not surprising for a million-dollar gem that's been pampered ever since it was restored to factory specifications.
What recommends this "winged warrior" to become the most expensive? Well, sit down and relax because the list of feats is quite long. In addition to being a finely restored classic still sporting most of its original components (including the sheet metal), this 1969 Daytona is also super rare due to its drivetrain combo.
Dodge produced 500 units for NASCAR homologation, but only 70 were ordered with the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8 engine. Of these, just 22 were also fitted with the desirable four-speed manual gearbox. Both units are numbers-matching.
Then there's the color combo, which makes it unique. It may not be the only F8 Dark Green example out there, but it's the sole Daytona also sporting a C6G green vinyl interior. It's all documented by the broadcast sheet and its Chrysler registry report.
Furthermore, this "winged warrior" is the most highly optioned HEMI Daytona known to exist. The list of extra features is quite long and includes the green interior, 4.10 Super Track Pak, P31 power windows, N51 Max Cooling Package, A01 Light Package, and color-matched stamped wheels. It was also ordered with the N85 Tic-Toc-Tach, G11 All-Tinted glass, S81 woodgrain steering wheels, C62 six-way adjustable driver's seat, and C55 headrest bucket seats.
And needless to say, it's a sight to behold and the kind of classic that would win awards at any car show.
Since the restoration, the Daytona has changed hands a couple of times. It was first sold in 2016 for an undisclosed sum and then found a new home for $1.32 million in 2022. In January 2024, the car was listed for a whopping $1.95 million but remained unsold. I guess the owner is now trying to make a profit through a high-profile auction firm.
To set a new record, the green Daytona will need to find a buyer willing to pay more than $1.43 million, the current record set by the world's lowest-mileage HEMI Daytona in January 2023. But of course, this also means the seller doesn't set an unrealistic reserve.
It's also worth noting that this highly original Daytona could also become the most expensive "winged warrior." As of July 2024, that record is held by a 1970 Plymouth HEMI Superbird that sold for $1.65 million in 2022. In short, this Daytona could break two records if it fetches $330,000 more than it did in May 2022. We'll be back with the sale outcome as soon as the gavel drops at Monterey 2024 in mid-August.
