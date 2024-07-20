World's Most Expensive Chandelier Is a Ferrari Hanging From the Ceiling of a Virtual Home

Almost three million dollars dangling from the ceiling in the shape of a Ferrari F40. That looks like the world's most expensive chandelier. And probably heaviest, too.
The most expensive and most extravagant chandelier in the world sits in the living room of a luxury penthouse, which looks as big as the state of Texas. And it looks digitally rendered, too. There is also an Instagram username showing up in the video. It is safe to assume that it is the creator of this virtual living room. However, this idea is going to inspire millionaires from around the world.
We could say that the chandelier is designed by Nicola Materazzi. However, it was signore Materazzi the one who designed the Ferrari F40, playing the part of a sculpture dangling from the ceiling.
Shared over social media and by Club Alfa, the sight of a full-size Ferrari in a living room takes a little to get used to. It is a car that rolled off the production line in Maranello, Italy, with a starting price of $400,000.
Ferrari built only 1,315 examples and 213 of them set wheels in the United States. The numbers make it exclusive and have turned it into a super expensive sports car over the years, with the finest examples selling for as much as $2.6 million. So, we are probably dealing with a chandelier that would cost anywhere around that amount of money.
However, the F40 is not exactly a feather. The video shows it strapped onto the ceiling with four ropes tied to the rear wing and from somewhere under the hood. When the headlights pop up, the room is supposed to fill with light. That is not just any light, but Ferrari light. It is supposed to be different – like $2.6 million different.
Hopefully, what is hanging from the ceiling has been emptied of the internals. The F40 weighs up to 3,018 pounds (1,369 kilograms), depending on the equipment.
The 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine and the five-speed manual transmission are anything but light. In the US spec, the V8 pumps out 477 horsepower (484 metric horsepower).
Those figures make an F40 accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 2.8 seconds, run the quarter mile in 11.7 seconds, and hit a top speed of 203 mph (327 kph). However, while hanging from the ceiling, the owner of the home has to hit the light switch to power the Ferrari.
The Ferrari F40 tied with ropes to the ceiling is not the only car "parked" in a living room in an extravagant display. Earlier this year, we reported about a Porsche 356 lifted by crane up to the 58th floor of the all-new Butterfly building in Vancouver, Canada.
In May 2023, a McLaren Senna GTR was elevated to the 57th floor and into the penthouse of a young millionaire residing in the heart of Melbourne, Australia. All it takes is money to put on a flamboyant show.
