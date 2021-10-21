World's Most Exclusive Driving Jacket, Only Available to Lotus Customers Who Spend $2M+

British car manufacturer Lotus joined forces with Norton & Sons tailor to create a bespoke technical driving jacket exclusively for Lotus Evija owners.
Lotus collaborated directly with Norton & Sons’ owner and designer Patrick Grant and the two companies boast of the garment being the most exclusive driving jacket on the market.
Lightweight, featuring sporting durability, and advanced technical materials, Lotus Design Director Russell Carr and Patrick Grant designed a jacket inspired by the core values of both Lotus and Norton & Sons. The result is a lightweight, performance-oriented driving jacket with a contemporary look.
Norton & Sons promises to offer Lotus customers an impeccable bespoke service at the former’s shop in the heart of London’s Mayfair district. Customers will be carefully measured and each product will be individually hand-cut and hand-sewn, to obtain a unique driving jacket that can complement what Lotus touts as the ultimate road car. Only Lotus clients who are willing to pay over $2 million on the Evija, the world’s first British all-electric hypercar, will be offered a personal appointment at the Norton & Sons shop.
According to Lotus, the most exclusive driving jacket is made from lightweight, water-resistant merino wool/nylon technical textiles manufactured in Italy. With a shape that reminds you of the 70s pitlane jackets of the Team Lotus, it features a front pocket outlined with red stitching, inspired by the design of the Evija’s ribbon tail light.
A golden 16 motif is sewn in on the nape of the neck, inside and outside the jacket. It is the number corresponding to Norton & Sons’ Savile Row shop address. There are also three underarm ventilation eyelets inspired by the Lotus Elan 1600 triple tail design.
Grant sees the partnership with Lotus both as a challenge and a thrill, being grateful for the opportunity to explore the brand's racing archive and create a piece of clothing inspired by the car maker’s iconic 1960s and 1970s designs. He added that when he was a kid, Lotus was the sports car everybody wanted, as it was what James Bond drove and Team Lotus was the dominant one in Formula 1.
