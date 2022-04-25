World's "Most Advanced Pushbike" Has a Carbon Fiber Frame, Turns Your Kid Into a Daredevil

Your kids deserve the best and that also applies to their first two-wheelers. Kuberg’s Rox claims to be the world’s most advanced pushbike, the first battery-powered balance bike with a carbon fiber frame.
We’ve seen a lot of balance bike launches lately, now that the cold season is slowly but surely leaving us, but Kuberg’s Rox might just top them all. This claims to be the first electric pushbike to come with a carbon fiber construction and aims to guide your child through his journey of becoming a little daredevil on two wheels.
Developing a passion for bikes from early childhood will benefit your kid a great deal, but it’s hard to make them catch the riding bug when you’re using the wrongs tools. Unlike most balance bikes on the market today, which are quite heavy for the little rides to haul them around, Rox is no heavier than 4.6 kg (10 lb) if you opt for the basic, non-motorized version. Kuberg also offers the bike as a kids’ electric scooter with one brake disc, and this one tips the scales at 7.9 kg (17.4 lb). The “heaviest” version is a kid-sized e-scooter with two brake discs, and it weighs 8.8 kg (19.4 lb).
The pushbike comes with a long, comfortable seat, adjustable foot pedals, and an optional anti-lock brake system (ABS). You can choose between no brake, one brake, two brakes, or one brake coupled with ABS on both wheels.
Rox is handcrafted in the Czech Republic and is available in two sizes, 12” and 14”. Kids can get on the non-motorized pushbike from the early age of two and slowly build up balance and control. Once they master some basic skills, you can add a motor and let them get accustomed to the power. By the age of six, your little rider can become a daredevil hungry for adventure.
Kuberg’s bike has a motor that is handmade in-house in central Europe and can deliver a maximum power of up to 1,000 W. In its most powerful riding mode, Rox can hit a top speed of 30 kph (18.6 mph). The easily detachable 6.4 Ah battery delivers up to five hours of pure joy and takes only 90 minutes to fully charge.
Rox is now available on Indiegogo in several options and has a base price of $500. The priciest motorized option will set you back $1,451. The estimated shipping date is November 2022.
