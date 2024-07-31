World's Meanest 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona Steps Under the CGI Light

Dodge has created a lot of controversy by introducing the world's first battery-electric muscle car. The 2025 Charger (Daytona) comes in two flavors: a two-door coupe and a four-door sedan. It joins the EV party while also keeping a foot planted in the ICE world.
The latter family uses a six-pot making 420 horsepower (426 ps/313 kW) in the base grade and 550 horsepower (558 ps/410 kW) in the upper specification. Both of these get a 3.0L six-cylinder engine with twin turbocharging, and the V8 motor will not join them.
However, while there is no room for the iconic V8 (ahem, Hellcat) in Dodge's 2025 Charger family, a new battery-electric flagship model is said to be in development. It will utilize the 800-volt architecture, pack a two-speed transmission, and is believed to launch with a four-digit output.
So far, the Charger Daytona lineup comprises two models: the R/T and the Scat Pack. The latter is the most powerful version yet, as it unleashes 670 hp (680 ps/500 kW) at a hard tap of the right pedal. The former comes with 404 hp (410 ps/301 kW). The thrust is rated at 404 lb-ft (548 Nm) in the R/T and 625 lb-ft (850 Nm) in the Scat Pack.
Shared on social media by 412donklife, this 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona rocks a few interesting digital mods. First, it gets a set of large five-spoke alloys wrapped in thin tires to fit below the arches. Second, it has a matte black look, which contributes to its menacing stance. The rest of the car does not seem to have been virtually tuned, but the Tesla Cybertruck sitting next to it has, and it boasts a similar CGI appearance, albeit with less gold on the new Forgiatos and a few other touches.
Now, while the rendering world keeps modifying Dodge's all-new muscle car, the Stellantis-owned brand continues fine-tuning this model. Several pre-production testers were recently spotted in the open, including what is believed to be the Charger Scat Pack, aka the current range-topping member of the series that enjoys 670 horsepower from its electric powertrain. Dodge should kick off the assembly soon, and deliveries will commence shortly after. But would you ever buy a 2025 Charger (Daytona or not)? And if so, would you tune yours, or would you leave it in stock condition?
We are convinced multiple tuners are already working on various aftermarket components for the new-gen Dodge Charger family. However, most owners will probably draw the line at a custom wrap and a new set of wheels. You know, kind of in the vein of the pictured electric muscle car. Well, pictured may be too big a word, as rendered would describe it better.
