World's Lowest-Mileage 1969 Dodge HEMI Daytona Sells for Record $1.4 Million

Introduced in 1969 as a NASCAR-spec, more radical take on the Charger 500, the Dodge Daytona morphed into a rare and highly desirable classic in the 21st century. To the point where HEMI-powered examples have already surpassed the $1 million mark.
The first Daytona came close to the magical seven-digit figure in 2015 when a low-mileage example in Copper Metallic changed hands for $900,000. That record was broken seven years later, in May 2022, when the world's most highly optioned Daytona, a HEMI-powered unit in Dark Green, was auctioned off for a whopping $1.32 million (including fees).
This time around, it took only a few months for the record to be surpassed because the low-mileage example that fetched $900K in 2015 returned to the auction block at Kissimmee in January 2023. Expected to fetch at least $1.3 million, the Copper Metallic "winged warrior" went to a new home for $1.43 million (including fees). That's $110,000 more than the previous record and a new benchmark for the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona.
What makes this specific Daytona so valuable, you ask? Well, for starters, it's the lowest-mileage Daytona documented to exist. And by "low mileage," I mean that this NASCAR homologation car was barely broken in because the odometer shows only 6,490 miles (10,384 km). And impressively enough, it's been driven for only 55 miles (89 km) since it was previously sold in 2015.
Second, it was one of those highly desirable examples that left the factory with the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8. While Dodge assembled 503 examples in 1969, only 70 of them were fitted with Mopar's iconic V8. And the fact that this example also features a four-speed manual gearbox makes it a one-of-20 gem. What's more, it's the only one painted T5 Copper Metallic with a white wing stripe and a tan interior.
Third, it's the only HEMI Daytona that was owned by a famed newspaper publisher, a major football player, and a well-known Hollywood celebrity. Specifically, it was previously owned by Los Angeles Times owner Otis Chandler, NFL player Kevin Green, and actor David Spade.
This car was also part of the International Show Car Association tour for custom cars in the 1970s because the original owner had it repainted in a bespoke color and its interior replaced. Luckily enough, he kept all the original parts in storage, and the car was restored to original specifications under Otis Chandler's ownership. The refresh was performed by the famed restored Roger Gibson.
This fine Daytona was part of the Gary Edwards Wing Car & Mopar Collection until it was auctioned off at Kissimmee and shared the same garage with no fewer than six other 1969 Charger Daytonas and five 1970 Plymouth Superbirds. The entire batch of "winged warriors" raised almost $6 million.
