World's Largest Floating Nightclub Is One of the Hottest Venues in Dubai

A floating nightclub with luxury wheelers parked at its entrance, and champagne that goes over $100,000 per bottle. This is what Float Dubai is all about, being touted as the largest floating nightlife venue in the world.
Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2) British ocean liner is probably one of the most legendary vessels in the world, famous for its transatlantic cruises from the U.K. to New York. In operation from 1969 to 2008, the massive ship was retired more than a decade ago and sold to the government of Dubai. It was repurposed by being converted into a floating hotel for the deep-pocketed.
It took a multi-million-dollar investing program and a lot of time to finally restore Queen Elizabeth 2 to its former glory and eventually turn its top deck into one of the hottest venues in Dubai, a nightclub for the rich and spoiled.
The floating hotel is now perfectly positioned to be within reach of all the most frequented locations in the city, from the Dubai Mall to Burj Khalifa and the Dubai International Airport.
The glamorous Float Dubai nightclub had its grand opening less than a week ago, with American rapper DaBaby being the headliner of the event. All night birds looking to spend and get a taste of the high life in Dubai can check out the venue on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, when the club is open. In addition to having a unique location, the Float Dubai promises the best local and international DJs, artists, world-class entertainment, and panoramic views.
However, you have to be ready to spend if you want to party like there's no tomorrow, as reservations require a minimum take-or-pay alcohol buy of $1,100. According to The Times, a bottle of Dom Perignon on the Float Dubai will set you back over $1,300, and that’s your cheapest option. The priciest Methuselah (around six liters) Dom Perignon Rosé Gold goes for over $100,000 per bottle.
