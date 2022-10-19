World's First USB-C Rechargeable Scooter Can Now Be Unlocked Just by Getting on It

Micromobility vehicles are getting smarter by the day, with more and more of them integrating tech features that you normally see offered just with cars. Äike’s smart-lock for electric scooters is a great example that comes to mind, allowing you to simply hop on your wheeler and go, without even taking your phone out of your pocket.
Back in July, I covered what was advertised by Äike as the “world’s first USB-C rechargeable e-scooter,” just as easy to recharge as your laptop. Sleek in design and tech-packed (according to the manufacturer, the “T” in its name stands for “tech”), the Äike T is rugged and built to last. It is conceived with practicality in mind, being foldable and suitable for urban commutes.
Just like most electric scooters today, the Äike T also comes with a dedicated app that gives you access to the most important functions of the vehicle. It offers 24/7 GPS protection and lets you customize riding settings, such as the automatic regenerative braking, the wheeler’s speed, and much more.
But the biggest tech upgrade of the scooter is the smart lock feature, which is integrated into the Äike mobile app, making riding easier than ever before. With keyless unlock becoming the norm for cars and also bikes, Äike finds it only logical to also make it available for electric scooters, in what claims to be a world's first.
The smart-lock feature unlocks the vehicle using authenticated Bluetooth connections, so the rider just has to hop on the scooter and go. Users don’t even have to take their phone out of their pocket because the phone automatically connects to the scooter when the owner is in range. The same principle applies to locking the Äike T once the rider hops off.
Äike’s smart two-wheeler is equipped with 10” tubeless tires, has a mechanical drum brake and a regenerative electrical one, and is IPX5 rated, meaning is water resistant. It packs a 350W motor and can reach a speed of up to 15.5 mph (25 kph). Its 583Wh battery offers a range of 25 miles (40 km) per charge.
The Äike T electric scooter is now available to pre-order and has a price of $999. Shipping for E.U. and U.K. orders is estimated to begin by the end of this year while that for U.S. orders is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2023.
