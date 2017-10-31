World's First Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Performante Is a Guilty Pleasure

Lamborghini remains the only major name on the supercar scene that is entirely committed to natural aspiration. Of course, this only means that tuners taking Raging Bulls down the forced induction path will enjoy such guilty pleasures even more. Case in point with the world's first twin-turbo Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

9 photos



Secondly, we're expecting this Performante to pack a meaty package, since the thing is owned by Mohammad, the man behind the drag965 Kuwait race crew (here's an example of how this team likes to spend its time). Crafted by Undeground Racing, the TT Performante has now shown up online and the thing looks absolutely insane. That's right - as it usually happens with the North Carolina-based developer's monsters, not a bolt has been changed when it came to the appearance of the car. Which means we're dealing with one hell of a sleeper.Now, before anybody argues that, with its generously-sized ALA (active aero bits), the 640 hp (stock) Huracan Performante looks like anything but a sleeper, allow us to point out that strapping a pair of turbos to the 5.2-liter V10 sitting in the middle of the car will make the supercar worthy of the status.So far, UGR hasn't released the specs of the car, only explaining that the new setup is kept in check with the help of a JRR MoTeC M1 management system with the UR proprietary Performante firmware.Well, our expectations are high, and there are at least two reasons for that.First of all, the aftermarket specialist's "regular" Huracan street kits come in four stages, ranging from 800 whp tp 1,000 whp on pump gas (the latter climbs to 1,250 whp on race juice). As for the company's race packages, these can go past 2,500 ponnies on race gas. Keep in mind that we're talking about wheel horsepower here, so the crank hp output are between 10 and 15 percent greater.Secondly, we're expecting this Performante to pack a meaty package, since the thing is owned by Mohammad, the man behind the drag965 Kuwait race crew (here's an example of how this team likes to spend its time).