World's First Sea-Air Integrated Drone Aims to Transform Onshore and Offshore Operations

Three Asian companies teamed up to develop what they describe as the world’s first sea-air integrated drone and plan to use it to revolutionize both onshore and offshore operations.
Chinese underwater robotics company QYSEA, Japanese drone manufacturer PRODRONE, and telecommunications operator KDDI all joined forces, with the result being a combination of heavy-duty aerial drone and underwater robot based on the QYSEA’s FiFish Pro V6 Plus ROV (remotely operated vehicle).
According to QYSEA, the multifunctional commercial drone is the first one capable of operating seamlessly through air, sea, and land, being controlled remotely. Its route at sea is pre-set and once it lands, the FiFish ROV gets released and deployed underwater, with the human operator safely and conveniently controlling the system from a distance, getting real-time visual feedback.
The sea-air integrated drone can be used for a variety of applications, from underwater inspections to maintenance, repair work on offshore platforms, search and recovery, monitoring livestock and crops, and much more. In addition to eliminating human risks, the drone is also more time-efficient and helps reduce costs that are associated with sending boats to the required locations.
That’s pretty much all the information we get about the recently unveiled sea-air drone at this point, which has been introduced during a flight showcase at the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama. But QYSEA says that it will offer further details once the drone is released, which should happen early this year.
QYSEA’s FiFish Pro V6 Plus ROV has a diving depth of 150 meters (492 ft) and delivers 6 degrees of freedom, moving as freely as a fish, boasting 360-degree omnidirectional mobility. It is stable, it can easily adapt to unpredictable environments and it is paired with a 4K UHD (ultra-high-definition) camera, a 128-GB card for storage, and powerful, 6000-lumen LED lights. Several add-ons are available for the ROV, further enhancing its capabilities.
There’s no pricing info available for the aforementioned FiFish underwater solution, with potential customers being encouraged to contact the company to request a quote.
