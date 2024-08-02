World's First Microgravity Space Station Sheds a Few More of Its Secrets

The International Space Station (ISS), the oldest and most successful orbital laboratory ever constructed by our species, will soon end its life in orbit. But as the structure is preparing to descend into Earth's atmosphere at the end of the decade, several replacement outposts are being planned. Including something described as the successor of the ISS.
That's how a private space company called Vast paints an orbital habitat named Haven-1 Lab (previously Haven-1). It's a 100-meter (328 feet) long space station that will serve as a zero-g laboratory for companies, governments, and possibly even private citizens.
We've known about the Haven-1 for a while now, but this week Vast stepped forward and provided us with a few more details about the place. Details that have to do with the hardware the lab will offer to those interested.
The station will eventually comprise several modules, and unlike anything that came before them, they will be spinning. In doing so, they will generate trace amounts of gravity, making the Haven the world's first microgravity research station.
The modules will house a total of ten mid-deck locker equivalent payload slots. Each slot is the size of a microwave and can be used to install payloads that can weigh as much as 66 pounds (30 kg). There is 100 W of continuous power fed into each slot, and that should allow customers to conduct research in healthcare, material manufacturing, and biotechnology.
The entire station will be connected to the Internet by means of the Starlink system, and that will allow the astronauts on board to talk to ground controllers.
Together with the new details it released about the station, Vast announced this week that two companies will be joining the project, namely Redwire and Yuri. The former is a company that operates nine payloads onboard the ISS, many of which dedicated to biotech research, while the latter is the maker of a space biotech research platform called ScienceTaxi.
The Haven-1 will be supplied with astronauts, supplies, and payloads by means of the SpaceX Dragon spaceships, which will also be used to bring the experiments back to Earth.
Vast plans to launch the first component of the Haven-1 in the second half of next year, using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Once positioned in orbit, the station will get its first four-person crew. The names of the four are not yet known, as the reservation page for a seat on the flight is still open. Not all (maybe none of the four) will be career astronauts, of course, but also private individuals.
Vast will charge an undisclosed amount for the trips to the station and the rights to use it (the cost will probably depend on mission profile, crew, duration, and so on). No matter how proficient people are in being astronauts, they will be given training at the hands of Vast and SpaceX.
The first mission to the Haven-1 is scheduled to last for a month.
We've known about the Haven-1 for a while now, but this week Vast stepped forward and provided us with a few more details about the place. Details that have to do with the hardware the lab will offer to those interested.
The station will eventually comprise several modules, and unlike anything that came before them, they will be spinning. In doing so, they will generate trace amounts of gravity, making the Haven the world's first microgravity research station.
The modules will house a total of ten mid-deck locker equivalent payload slots. Each slot is the size of a microwave and can be used to install payloads that can weigh as much as 66 pounds (30 kg). There is 100 W of continuous power fed into each slot, and that should allow customers to conduct research in healthcare, material manufacturing, and biotechnology.
The entire station will be connected to the Internet by means of the Starlink system, and that will allow the astronauts on board to talk to ground controllers.
Together with the new details it released about the station, Vast announced this week that two companies will be joining the project, namely Redwire and Yuri. The former is a company that operates nine payloads onboard the ISS, many of which dedicated to biotech research, while the latter is the maker of a space biotech research platform called ScienceTaxi.
The Haven-1 will be supplied with astronauts, supplies, and payloads by means of the SpaceX Dragon spaceships, which will also be used to bring the experiments back to Earth.
Vast plans to launch the first component of the Haven-1 in the second half of next year, using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Once positioned in orbit, the station will get its first four-person crew. The names of the four are not yet known, as the reservation page for a seat on the flight is still open. Not all (maybe none of the four) will be career astronauts, of course, but also private individuals.
Vast will charge an undisclosed amount for the trips to the station and the rights to use it (the cost will probably depend on mission profile, crew, duration, and so on). No matter how proficient people are in being astronauts, they will be given training at the hands of Vast and SpaceX.
The first mission to the Haven-1 is scheduled to last for a month.