World's First Electric Aircraft With Vertical Takeoff And Landing Announced

Lilium, a company that has set out to build the world’s first electric
aircraft with vertical take-off and landing, has announced it has completed the maiden flight without any issues.
Vertical take-off and landing is something that helicopters do every single time they fly, but it is not as easy for airplanes
. Lilium has managed to develop a solution to allow this, and it also works with electric power, so it will not generate emissions that will affect air quality in the areas where it will operate.
The Harrier Jump Jet is the most successful design of an aircraft that entered service with the capability of vertical takeoff and landing, but few creations have managed to accomplish this task because of the complexity of such functions.
Regardless, all of the designs that are capable of this feat were operated in military service, while Lilium’s creation
is intended for civilian use.
With the completion of the first test flight, Lilium has announced that the company wants to create a five-seat design, which could be employed for on-demand taxi service in the future.
Ride-sharing would also be a possibility, and all of this could work with self-flying capabilities and zero emissions
.
The early prototype has a range of about 186 miles (300 kilometers), and its top speed is estimated at 300 km/h (186 mph). While it may not be enough to cross most countries, it could be a solution to crossing a crowded city in minutes, TechCrunch
remarks.
Imagine going from the western edge of any city to its opposite point in a couple of minutes, at any time of day or night, with an order made from your smartphone. At this stage, it is unclear whether Lilium wants to sell its aircraft to private individuals, or it the intention is to start a service that will enable air-taxis.
Whatever the case, if this craft will be meant for civilian use, it will have to be operable without a pilot’s license, which would bring the need for self-flying capabilities.