World's First 4G Drone Can Fly for 32 Minutes, Is Great for Photogrammetry

European drone manufacturer Parrot announces the world’s first drone to use 4G, a quadcopter that can fly for 32 minutes on a charge and has a top horizontal speed of 34 mph (55 kph). Meet the ANAFI Ai.
The drone is equipped with a gimbal-stabilized HDR10 camera that can record video in 4K at 60 fps and can shoot 48MP stills. It is also a great option for is great for photogrammetry, meaning it can use multiple still images to create 3D models of landscapes, buildings, etc. The Quad Bayer sensor on the drone catches all the details of the environment, in shadows as well as highlights.
ANAFI offers real-time streaming with a 12 Mbps video bitrate, at 1080p/30 fps.
This professional drone has insect-inspired stereoscopic obstacle-avoidance cameras that allow it to avoid obstacles no matter its flight direction. If it detects an obstacle, it automatically draws itself the best trajectory. The cameras are visible to either side of the main camera.
But the novelty of the ANAFI Ai is the fact that it switches to 4G cellular data whenever the WiFi signal is not good enough. Its 4G module allows the pilot to operate the drone at any distance. Parrot’s software can optimize the definition and frame rate to the network quality, adapting itself to any 4G situation. The drone can connect to 4G in under 30 seconds when it is not in the Wi-Fi range.
The ANAFI Ai quadcopter weighs 1.98 lbs (898 grams) and you can fold back its arms for easier transportation. The drone is IPX3 water-resistant, meaning it can resist spraying. It can operate at temperatures ranging from -10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees C (14 F to 104 F).
The drone comes with a Skycontroller 4 remote and an open-source app.
Parrot doesn’t offer pricing information for its new ANAFI Ai autonomous UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle), but we know that it is scheduled for release in the second half of 2021.
