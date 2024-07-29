World's Favorite Business Turboprop Aircraft Turns 60, Special Crimson Edition Released

The automotive industry has gotten us to special edition versions of the most popular cars in the world coming to light every now and then. We even get such things in the motorcycle world. But how often can we say we are treated to a special edition aircraft?
That's exactly what aviation specialist Textron announced last week: a special version of the Beechcraft King Air meant to celebrate the flying machine's 60th anniversary.
The Beechcraft King Air had its first flight back in 1964, and since that time it has served the utility and business needs of operators, military and civilians, from around the world.
No less than 7,800 of them have been made over six decades, and that makes the plane, by all accounts, "the best-selling business turboprop family in the world." And quite a busy bee, too, as the family covered a total of 64 million flight hours over the six decades of existence.
The family of King Airs, which at the time of writing comprises three models (260, 360, and 360ER), is powered by a pair of Pratt & Whitney engines capable of generating 850 shaft horsepower. In the 260 configuration, the plane can reach top speeds of 574 kph (357 mph).
The special edition version of the plane is called Crimson and it targets the 260 and 360 models. The plane is not fundamentally different from its regular siblings as far as the mechanical and performance bits go, but it does come with a special look and some unique features.
The exterior of the plane is wrapped in a special crimson paint scheme that was "inspired by six decades of legendary Beechcraft customers and operators" and offers contrasting bits in silver and black. The paint job is not the only element that adorns the exterior. It is accompanied by the Beechcraft "B" on the tail, an element that has long identified these aircraft for what they are.
Textron also modified the access point into the plane, but also its interior. The boarding step now comes with hidden fasteners for a cleaner look, and it is painted in graphite silver.
Historical Beechcraft elements are to be seen all over the interior – for instance, the "B" logo can be seen on the lower sidewalls and the aft cabin bulkhead panel.
The seats are dressed in dark leather with Alcantara accent panels and crimson accent piping, and they are placed over a floor covered in charcoal carpeting highlighted by crimson arcs.
The aircraft maker says the order books for the model are already open, but makes no mention about the price – it wouldn't matter anyway, as an aircraft's costs depends on too many factors. We should expect to see the Beechcraft King Air Crimson to be in the sky starting 2025.
