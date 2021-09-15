World Record Holder Aims to Ride 6,000+ Miles in 90+ Days on Solar-Powered E-Bike

You might know Sushil Reddy from the Guinness Book of World Records, where he is mentioned for his longest journey on an electric bike. It happened in 2016 when he rode his e-bike through India, totaling more than 4,600 miles (7,402 km). Now Reddy has embarked on yet another epic ride, this time through the U.S., to raise awareness about solar energy as a sustainable energy source.
Reddy has an engineering background in solar energy and he is the initiator of the Sun Pedal Ride project. The goal of the project is to inspire people into adopting a more sustainable lifestyle, encouraging electric mobility as a mode of transportation. As far as his mode goes, it is a solar-powered electric bicycle.
As part of the Sun Pedal Ride movement, the cycling advocate has managed to enrich his portfolio with a few more impressive rides on his solar two-wheeler, since his 2016 record. He also rode through California and France in 2017, Iceland and India in 2018 and 2019.
Now Reddy wants to cycle for 6,000+ miles in 90+ days, also on his sun-powered bike, along with his riding partner, Luiz Fourzan, a Mexican lawyer and sustainable energy fanatic. The journey began at the end of August in North Carolina and will end sometime in November in Dallas, Texas.
Reddy’s bike is a long-tail Yuba cargo e-bike equipped with an all-Axle Front Hub Motor LIGo batteries and Schwalbe Marathon Plus tires. But this is not your regular Yuba wheeler. It also has two 50-watt solar panels mounted on the back. The panels represent an extra weight of 17 pounds, but they provide around 30 miles worth of assistance to the batteries that power the motor of the e-bike.
And when the sun is too shy to make an appearance, Reddy charges the batteries using a wall-charger.
So far, the duo pedaled for 1,400 miles, being on the road for close to a month. They plan to ride for 115 days and they're currently in Chicago.
