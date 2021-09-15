World Record Holder Aims to Ride 6,000+ Miles in 90+ Days on Solar-Powered E-Bike

You might know Sushil Reddy from the Guinness Book of World Records, where he is mentioned for his longest journey on an electric bike. It happened in 2016 when he rode his e-bike through India, totaling more than 4,600 miles (7,402 km). Now Reddy has embarked on yet another epic ride, this time through the U.S., to raise awareness about solar energy as a sustainable energy source.

6 photos