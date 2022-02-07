World Rally Guide May Be Perfect Gift for the Rally Fan in Your Life

The 2022 World Rally Championship has already had its first round, but do you know who won the first round of the WRC 24 years ago? How about 42 years ago? But what about 49 years ago? Things get tricky, don't they? Well, this is where the third edition of the World Rally Guide comes in.
We are writing about a 550-page hardcover that walks us through 49 years of rallying on an international scale. Naturally, it includes the top ten classifications of almost 620 rounds that took place in the entire history of the competition.
Before mentioning the world's most popular search engine, you should know that some of those cannot be found on the internet. The book also includes unique details, such as the plate of each rally. As the author noted, some plaques had to be drawn from photos, as they no longer exist.
The World Rally Guide is unique not by the fact that it managed to bring together both photographs of the rally winners in action for each rally, but also statistics that are impossible to find online.
Some might say that it is a one-stop reference for information, and if you know someone who works in the sport of rallying or with people who are in the sport, this might be the perfect gift to make their lives easier.
Moreover, the World Rally Guide has all it takes to become a superb addition to any bookcase of the automotive connoisseur and motorsport enthusiast.
The third edition of the book, which is described as "a labor of love" by its author, Alexandru Dobai, has been switched to hardcover to underline the anniversary of 50 years of the World Rally Championship.
Mind you, while we are a week away from Valentine's Day at the time of writing, it will take three to four weeks to ship this book to your address, according to Amazon. So, it would become a belated Valentine's Day gift, or it can become an excellent birthday gift for that rally enthusiast in your life.
We'll let you be the judge of that, while we tip our hats to the effort made by the author, who wrote several books on the topic of rallying.
Before mentioning the world's most popular search engine, you should know that some of those cannot be found on the internet. The book also includes unique details, such as the plate of each rally. As the author noted, some plaques had to be drawn from photos, as they no longer exist.
The World Rally Guide is unique not by the fact that it managed to bring together both photographs of the rally winners in action for each rally, but also statistics that are impossible to find online.
Some might say that it is a one-stop reference for information, and if you know someone who works in the sport of rallying or with people who are in the sport, this might be the perfect gift to make their lives easier.
Moreover, the World Rally Guide has all it takes to become a superb addition to any bookcase of the automotive connoisseur and motorsport enthusiast.
The third edition of the book, which is described as "a labor of love" by its author, Alexandru Dobai, has been switched to hardcover to underline the anniversary of 50 years of the World Rally Championship.
Mind you, while we are a week away from Valentine's Day at the time of writing, it will take three to four weeks to ship this book to your address, according to Amazon. So, it would become a belated Valentine's Day gift, or it can become an excellent birthday gift for that rally enthusiast in your life.
We'll let you be the judge of that, while we tip our hats to the effort made by the author, who wrote several books on the topic of rallying.