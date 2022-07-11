World of Warships Launches British Battleships in Early Access, New Industry Titans Event

After introducing a new fleet of French cruisers and updating all US destroyer models, World of Warships developer Wargaming announced a new major update brings the long-anticipated British battleships. No less than 8 of these warships are now available in Early Access and can be earned by playing online missions.
In addition to the eighth British battleships, update 0.11.6 adds a temporary event called Industry Titans where The Chatham, Elswick, and Clydebank shipyards will compete for the right to be called the best shipbuilder serving the needs of the Royal Navy.
Players can choose to support one of the three shipyards, each offering their own unique reward: one British Commander with 6 skill points, a researchable British Tier V ship (V Hawkins, V Emerald, or V Acasta), and a special achievement.
More importantly, all players who participate in the temporary event will receive British Tokens, which can be spent on purchasing sequential bundles with British battleships, special permanent camouflages, and economic bonuses, along with other rewards.
The new British battleships added to World of Warships come equipped with torpedoes and main guns that don’t have a long range of fire. They all carry HE shells with a standard penetration capacity and an average accuracy score. It’s also important to mention that the AP shells they fire have a typical British short fuse time.
Equipped with Engine Boost starting from Tier V and Defensive AA Fire from Tier VI, the following British ships are now available to unlock by playing online missions:
In addition to the new ships and the Industry Titans event, update 0.11.6 upgrades the game’s AI behind the bot ships in Training and Co-op Battles. Also, important enhancements have been made to the Spectator Mode interface that launches when ships are sunk. More details about the update are available on the game’s official website.
Players can choose to support one of the three shipyards, each offering their own unique reward: one British Commander with 6 skill points, a researchable British Tier V ship (V Hawkins, V Emerald, or V Acasta), and a special achievement.
More importantly, all players who participate in the temporary event will receive British Tokens, which can be spent on purchasing sequential bundles with British battleships, special permanent camouflages, and economic bonuses, along with other rewards.
The new British battleships added to World of Warships come equipped with torpedoes and main guns that don’t have a long range of fire. They all carry HE shells with a standard penetration capacity and an average accuracy score. It’s also important to mention that the AP shells they fire have a typical British short fuse time.
Equipped with Engine Boost starting from Tier V and Defensive AA Fire from Tier VI, the following British ships are now available to unlock by playing online missions:
- Indefatigable (tier III)
- Queen Mary (tier IV)
- Tiger (tier V)
- Renown (tier VI)
- Rooke (tier VII)
- HAWKE (tier VIIII)
- Duncan (tier IX)
- St. Vincent (tier X)
In addition to the new ships and the Industry Titans event, update 0.11.6 upgrades the game’s AI behind the bot ships in Training and Co-op Battles. Also, important enhancements have been made to the Spectator Mode interface that launches when ships are sunk. More details about the update are available on the game’s official website.