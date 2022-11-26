World of Tanks Gets Arnold Schwarzenegger and Milla Jovovich for Christmas

Winter is coming. You get cozy inside your warm home and you hop on your P.C. or your console or even your mobile device for a little gaming session. You have endless options, but one stands out - World of Tanks. So, while you sit there in your pajamas, you pilot your tank into combat. What more could you want on a cold winter night?
World of Tanks is a free online game launched in 2010 by Wargaming. It has numerous game modes, but basically it is a 15 vs 15 match in which you use tanks from the 20th century to brawl with other players from all over the globe. So, you essentially get online with your friends and use your tanks to blow other players' tanks up. Sounds pretty fun to me.
Wargaming has been at it with this game for a long time, so you can be more than certain that everything is in amazing state - the graphics, the atmosphere, the gigantic selection of armored vehicles and the variety of game modes to choose from are everything you can ask for and a little more.
Every year, World of Tanks, in the midst of blowing each other's tanks up, made sure to cheer us up and throw a big Christmas spirit projectile at us. With the occasion of the holidays, you get special game modes, special tanks, and your crew takes a little break to decorate your garage, so you can get to the battlefield with a smile on your face.
We aren’t certain what Wargaming has in store for us this year, but none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter (and World of Tanks to YouTube) to announce that he will, once again, partner up with World of Tanks and, this time, Ukrainian actress Milla Jovovich will join in. No further details have been announced, so we need to keep our eyes peeled for any further news - but with such a partnership, we can be sure it will be nothing short of amazing.
So, be sure to get on World of Tanks as soon as possible, and check out the video below, you don’t want to miss it!
Wargaming has been at it with this game for a long time, so you can be more than certain that everything is in amazing state - the graphics, the atmosphere, the gigantic selection of armored vehicles and the variety of game modes to choose from are everything you can ask for and a little more.
Every year, World of Tanks, in the midst of blowing each other's tanks up, made sure to cheer us up and throw a big Christmas spirit projectile at us. With the occasion of the holidays, you get special game modes, special tanks, and your crew takes a little break to decorate your garage, so you can get to the battlefield with a smile on your face.
We aren’t certain what Wargaming has in store for us this year, but none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter (and World of Tanks to YouTube) to announce that he will, once again, partner up with World of Tanks and, this time, Ukrainian actress Milla Jovovich will join in. No further details have been announced, so we need to keep our eyes peeled for any further news - but with such a partnership, we can be sure it will be nothing short of amazing.
So, be sure to get on World of Tanks as soon as possible, and check out the video below, you don’t want to miss it!