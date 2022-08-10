World of Tanks Celebrates 12th Birthday with Special Combat Missions, Swedish Premium Tank

Wargaming doesn’t misses any chance to offer new incentives for gamers to pick up and play World of Tanks, even if it’s just for a little while. This month, the studio celebrates World of Tanks’ 12th birthday, so expect prizes galore and … new tanks.
The event starts on August 12 and involves special combat missions, various rewards and Anniversary Coins to exchange for valuable in-game goodies, as well as unique customization elements. World of Tanks’ 12th anniversary celebrations will end on August 22, so make sure to get everything you want by then.
Keep in mind that all players who log into the game on any day of the event, will receive a free “Only Twelve” 2D style. Additionally, players who log in for the first time on event day will receive one day of Premium Account (up to seven days of Premium Account in total).
Throughout the birthday event, every daily battle mission will yield five Anniversary Coins which can be exchanged for bonds, Personal Reserves, crew members, days of Premium Account, styles, various customization options, and other valuable goodies in the special section of in-game store. Moreover, large missions will each give 20 Anniversary Coins in addition to the main rewards.
The cherry on the cake is the new Swedish Premium tank, the Lago M/38, which will be rewarded to all players who complete any three daily combat missions.
Last but not least, players who complete any 5 daily anniversary missions will receive the unique Gentle Wave 2D style. Apart from all the goodies mentioned, World of Tanks players can expect large discounts on researchable vehicles, skins, equipment, consumables, as well as Free XP and Crew XP conversion.
Not to mention that on certain days, players will get double and even 5x multipliers for the first win on every vehicle. So, the more you play, the better the rewards.
