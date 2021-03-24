Woom UP 6 Is a Kids Hardtail e-MTB Worthy of Hanging With Older Siblings

Meet the UP 6 e-MTB. No, it’s not the next hardtail for seasoned riders, but rather for new and upcoming stars that are just getting a feel for electric drive motors. Yes, this is a children's e-MTB. Honestly, once you’re done reading about what this little pony can do, even your inner child may want one.
The team behind this stallion is Woom, a Vienna-based company that has been around since 2013, driven by a passion to offer children their very own class of bikes—no shrunken down versions here. From helmets to shoes, gloves, handle bars, and wheels, this team does it all with the safety and performance of your child in mind.
The UP 6 begins with an aluminum frame. Ultra-light, butted and hydroformed tubes offer a sporty geometry with a long wheelbase and 68-degree steering angle. Because the bike sits on 26-inch wheels, the rider should be feeling a low center of gravity with nice low entry. Internal cable routing seems to be standard these days, so be sure to find it here too.
e-bike, one of the most important features is the motor. You may be surprised to find a full-blown Fazua Evation drive system mounted into that solid frame. A 250-watt motor and 250-watt-hour battery are all neatly packed into one removable system. Overall, this setup offers pedal support to 20 kph (12 mph) and cranks out a noticeable 55 Nm (40 lb-ft) of torque. That's more torque than found on some adult e-bikes.
Three support levels allow your child to start getting a feel for changing assist modes and shifting gears under electric drive. All the adjustments are made via the Fazua Rider app.
Being a hardtail, there's no suspension at the rear. For the level of riding your child may grasp, that is perfect. Not only is it a lighter bike, as all the linkage is missing, but it will also teach you young one a bit of control over such a trinket. The front, however, does include a suspension. A hydraulic air fork offers adjustable compression and rebound on 60 mm (2.36 in) of travel. More than enough for some single track and light trail work.
maximum cushioning. Components like the cockpit and saddle can be swapped for your child’s comfort and riding style.
All in all, this bike can support a total weight of 80 kg (176 lbs), of which 16.6 kg (36.6 lbs) is the bike itself. Ok. So that’s 176 minus 36.5... Damn! I've got to lose about 20 pounds (9 kg). But, by the time I put aside €2,990 ($3,543 at current exchange rates), I'll be sure to lose that weight.
