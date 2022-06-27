Wooden Block Turns to Toyota Tacoma Pro in 493 Seconds, You Can't Drive It Though

If you are an avid consumer of memes, you're bound to know the "Mom, can we have a ..."/"No, we have that at home" format of images used to convey humor. Oftentimes, the hypothetical mom talks about a less than authentic replica of a well-known product. So you could say that these memes are a mixture of sadness and humor in one shot. While you would think that today's story would fit between those lines, some would disagree.
A highly skilled carpenter from Vietnam has been making a name for himself on the Internet for the past three years by creating highly accurate replicas of real-life cars out of wooden blocks. Come to think of it, the guy who built a Bugatti Chiron at home is also from Vietnam.
Either way, creating this kind of art takes some serious skills and dedication, and we can only commend both of them for their work. Some don't even feel up to the job of putting together a Lego Kit, and yet this man will turn a plain block of wood into a lifelike vehicle.
The carpenter/artist always seems to come back to creating SUVs and pickup trucks, so for his latest project, we're looking at a soon-to-be 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. In just 493 seconds, you'll witness the short version of the building process, which probably went on for hours behind the scenes.
If you have access to the tools used in the video, you might as well try to build your cars too. Not that it would be easy, we imagine that this man has been honing his woodworking skills for years now.
The attention to detail is quite impressive, and it's nice to see that this scale replica features an opening tailgate, doors, and hood. Of course, to get to this level you'll need a few more elements including nuts, bolts, springs, and a few other things.
Although no info has been specified about the possibility of buying this man's artwork, we imagine you'd have to pay several hundred dollars for any given item. Either way, it feels inspiring to watch him carve away.
Either way, creating this kind of art takes some serious skills and dedication, and we can only commend both of them for their work. Some don't even feel up to the job of putting together a Lego Kit, and yet this man will turn a plain block of wood into a lifelike vehicle.
The carpenter/artist always seems to come back to creating SUVs and pickup trucks, so for his latest project, we're looking at a soon-to-be 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. In just 493 seconds, you'll witness the short version of the building process, which probably went on for hours behind the scenes.
If you have access to the tools used in the video, you might as well try to build your cars too. Not that it would be easy, we imagine that this man has been honing his woodworking skills for years now.
The attention to detail is quite impressive, and it's nice to see that this scale replica features an opening tailgate, doors, and hood. Of course, to get to this level you'll need a few more elements including nuts, bolts, springs, and a few other things.
Although no info has been specified about the possibility of buying this man's artwork, we imagine you'd have to pay several hundred dollars for any given item. Either way, it feels inspiring to watch him carve away.