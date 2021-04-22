Women Go Out Riding, Indian Gives Away Free Neck Gaiters

International Female Ride Day (IFRD) is celebrated every year on May 1st. As the big day is just around the corner, Indian Motorcycle decided to join the cause for a second time to commemorate the 15-year milestone of IFRD.
IFRD is a united day of global movement that takes place on six continents and over 120 countries and it celebrates women who ride motorcycles. It's a call to action for gender equality, as well as recognition and participation of women in motorcycling and powersports.
Anyone can take part. The only condition to participate in IFRD is to Just Ride!, and it is expected that women all over the world will mark the day by going for a solo ride, riding with a passenger, or riding with friends and family.
Riders can also join the celebration digitally by posting pictures of their rides on social media with the hashtags #IFRD2021, #FocusFemaleForward, or #InternationalFemaleRideDay. The theme for this year is #FocusFemaleForward and it encourages more women to ride while shining a light on the other participants who are already riding their motorcycles.
Indian Motorcycle local riding communities will also commemorate the day. All dealers will be giving away free Indian Motorcycle-IFRD neck gaiters, and several dealers around the nation will be organizing group rides on May 1st.
"This year, women around the world will be active, riding in celebration, unity, and support of the female riding community more than ever before. No matter the vehicle, riding continues to be an exhilarating, liberating, and a fulfilling activity for women of all skill levels. The female riding community continues to expand every year, and this is our day to celebrate.", said Vicki Gray, IFRD Founder.
As the number of women riders continues to grow every year, the movement is reaching every corner of the world, supporting women who truly enjoy motorcycle riding.
